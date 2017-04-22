Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Party Bridge

|
Dealer:
South
Vul:
None
♠: T42
♥: 9532
♦: 8742
♣: K6
♠: 86
♠: K53
♥: 6
♥: T87
♦: AKT96
♦: Q3
♣: AT853
♣: QJ972
♠: AQJ97
♥: AKQJ4
♦: J5
♣: 4
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
1S
2D
P
P
3H
4C
P
P
4H
P
P
P
Opening Lead: King of diamonds.
I arrived early at the Richland Community Center to make changes to the bridge computer. The Party Bridge players were playing with 2 and ¾ tables. After I finished my chores, I slid into the empty seat and was welcomed into the game. The first deal was routine and I was down one in a 2H contract on very good defense. Then came the board in the diagram.
The Bidding: I opened with 1S in the south seat and the opponents pushed me to game in hearts..
The Play: When partner put the dummy down, he remarked that he had one good card for me. My thoughts were that he had two good cards, but the king of clubs was not one of them.
What Happened: I needed the nine of hearts to get to the dummy and the ten of spades to help flush out the king. Thank you partner!
You too could join Party Bridge on Monday and Wednesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. Call Rose Moore on 509-539-9300 for more information.
The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club has a game at the Richland Community Center at 5:30 p.m. Mondays. The public is invited. We generally finish before 9:30 p.m. We also have a game on the first and third Fridays at 12 noon at the Old Country Buffet just south of the mall on Columbia Center Boulevard. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for details.
