Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Mister Three Notrump

Dealer:
West
Vul:
None
♠: AQ8
♥: JT8
♦: AJT93
♣: T7
♠: 962
♠: KT74
♥: KQ943
♥: 762
♦: 65
♦: KQ2
♣: AK4
♣: 865
♠: J53
♥: A5
♦: 874
♣: QJ932
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
-
1H
2D
2NT
3D
P
P
3NT
P
P
P
Opening Lead: Eight of diamonds
Third place at the February Unit Championship went to John Van Keuren and Shakir Zaman. Shakir is known in duplicate bridge circles as “Mister Three Notrump.” He somehow manages to get to that contract more than anyone else!
The Bidding: John opened the bidding and never peeped again. He didn’t need to as their side got to 3NT on exactly one-half of the points in the deck..
The Play: Shakir won two diamonds, four hearts, two clubs and a spade. The defense could have held it to down one, but then there would be no story to tell!
In Conclusion: When I play with Shakir, I remove the 3NT card from his bidding box. That would not have worked very well on this deal!
