February 25, 2017 9:26 PM

Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Missed Opportunity

By Tom Edwards, Manager, Richland Duplicate Bridge Club

Dealer:

South

Vul:

N/S

: AQ7

: KT85

: 7432

: Q4

: T6543

: KJ8

: 4

: A3

: JT

: AQ85

: K9753

: JT82

: 92

: QJ9762

: K96

: A6

Bidding:

S

W

N

E

1H

P

3H

P

P

P

Opening Lead: Jack of diamonds.

Second place at the February Unit Championship went to Henry Chou and Pat Pinto. They were E/W on this deal and they could have won the event in two different ways.

The Bidding: The hands are reversed so that it is easier to read. South opened the bidding light and his partner made a limit raise in his suit. East missed a chance to show his values and maybe he should have doubled? The bidding died at 3H.

The Opportunities Missed: The first opportunity was missed when the contract was allowed to make. This was an opportunity in the play. The defense should get two diamonds, a spade, a club, and a heart. The second opportunity was in the bidding. E/W can make 4S on any opening lead. Maybe this is a stretch because they have less than half of the total points..

What Happened: Henry and Pat knew how the Atlanta Falcons felt. They played well but ended up in second place.

The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club has a game at the Richland Community Center at 5:30 p.m. every Monday. The public is invited. We generally finish before 9:30 p.m. We also have a game on the first and third Friday at noon at the Old Country Buffet just south of the mall on Columbia Center Boulevard. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for details

