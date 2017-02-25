Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Missed Opportunity

Dealer:
South
Vul:
N/S
♠: AQ7
♥: KT85
♦: 7432
♣: Q4
♠: T6543
♠: KJ8
♥: 4
♥: A3
♦: JT
♦: AQ85
♣: K9753
♣: JT82
♠: 92
♥: QJ9762
♦: K96
♣: A6
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
1H
P
3H
P
P
P
Opening Lead: Jack of diamonds.
Second place at the February Unit Championship went to Henry Chou and Pat Pinto. They were E/W on this deal and they could have won the event in two different ways.
The Bidding: The hands are reversed so that it is easier to read. South opened the bidding light and his partner made a limit raise in his suit. East missed a chance to show his values and maybe he should have doubled? The bidding died at 3H.
The Opportunities Missed: The first opportunity was missed when the contract was allowed to make. This was an opportunity in the play. The defense should get two diamonds, a spade, a club, and a heart. The second opportunity was in the bidding. E/W can make 4S on any opening lead. Maybe this is a stretch because they have less than half of the total points..
What Happened: Henry and Pat knew how the Atlanta Falcons felt. They played well but ended up in second place.
The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club has a game at the Richland Community Center at 5:30 p.m. every Monday. The public is invited. We generally finish before 9:30 p.m. We also have a game on the first and third Friday at noon at the Old Country Buffet just south of the mall on Columbia Center Boulevard. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for details
