Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Good Choice

Dealer:
North
Vul:
None
♠: 82
♥: AQ976
♦: AJ873
♣: K
♠: JT5
♠: AQ763
♥: J4
♥: T5
♦: KQT2
♦: 6
♣: 9874
♣: QJT62
♠: K94
♥: K832
♦: 954
♣: A53
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
-
-
1H
1S
4H
4S
P
P
D
P
P
P
Opening Lead: Ace of clubs.
Winners of the February Unit Championship were Peter Smith and Dan Hendry. This board was key.
The Bidding: North has a good opener. East decided to bid his two suits separately with the higher ranked suit first (1S), a good practice when the hand is neither really good nor really bad. Otherwise a cue bid (2H) would show the two higher suits and the unusual NT (2NT) would show the two lower suits. South raised North’s 1H to game and West sacrificed at 4S. North left it up to South and South (Peter Smith) gambled that he could set 4S enough to compensate for game in hearts.
The Play: The opening lead was won with the ace and Dan dropped the king perforce. The five of clubs was ruffed followed by the ace and another heart. A third club was ruffed, the diamond ace cashed and the defense later scored the king of spades for a three trick set.
The Lesson: Five pairs made 450 points by playing in hearts, but the 500 points for down three doubled of 4S was a tie for top. Perfect defense would set it four but that would have been hard to find.
The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club has a game at the Richland Community Center at 5:30 p.m. every Monday. The public is invited. We generally finish before 9:30 p.m. We also have a game on the first and third Friday at noon at the Old Country Buffet just south of the mall on Columbia Center Boulevard. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for details.
