Bridge in the Tri-Cities: A Toll-Free Number

Dealer:
East
Vul:
None
♠: 4
♥: AKQ2
♦: AJ98643
♣: J
♠: QT6
♠: A8
♥: AJ953
♥: 54
♦: T53
♦: T5
♣: 42
♣: AK98763
♠: KT76
♥: J96
♦: Q7
♣: QT52
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
-
-
-
1C
P
3S
P
P
3NT
P
P
4C
D
P
P
P
Opening Lead: Queen of diamonds.
A score of 800 (Toll-Free Number) is usually a very good score. This time it was above average, but not by much.
The Bidding: The hand belongs to N/S, but East fell in love with his clubs. Not as much as two other Easts who bid on to six!
The Play: Declarer lost seven tricks and could have lost eight with perfect defense and an error.
What Happened: Only one N/S pair bid and made game (3NT or 5D). Their score was just barely above average.
The Future: The weather has kept many away from the tables and has cancelled many of our games, but we are back on schedule and looking forward to our Sectional Tournament coming up on May 4. Watch for details.
The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club has a game at the Richland Community Center at 5:30 p.m. every Monday. The public is invited. We generally finish before 9:30 p.m. We also have a game on the first and third Friday at noon at the Old Country Buffet, just south of the mall on Columbia Center Boulevard. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for details.
Comments