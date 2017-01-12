Bridge in the Tri-Cities: No Slam Bid

Dealer:
West
Vul:
N/S
♠: 3
♥: J874
♦: AT765
♣: 952
♠: J9842
♠: KQT7
♥: 32
♥: K9
♦: J4
♦: K82
♣: 8763
♣: QJT4
♠: A65
♥: AQT65
♦: Q93
♣: AK
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
-
P
P
1C
D
P
1D
P
1H
P
3S*
P
4C
P
4D
P
6H
P
P
P
*Splinter bid
Opening Lead: Eight of clubs.
The bidding diagram above is the one I would have liked to have seen. This was the second board at the January Unit Championship.
Dudley Brown and I held the N/S cards; and instead of the slam, we elected to defend 4S and doubled for penalty. We managed to get two clubs, a diamond, two hearts and two spades for plus 800. This was a top board because no N/S pair bid the ice cold slam. Two N/S pairs scored only 500 points because they did not get a club ruff as we did.
The Bidding: When East opens the bidding, South doubles for takeout. After his partner bids diamonds perforce, South’s heart bid shows extra values. 3S is a splinter bid showing second round control and at least four hearts. 4C and 4D are cuebids showing first round control. South knows he has no losers in the majors or in clubs and, at most, one loser in diamonds..
The Play: Declarer finesses in hearts and plays West for the king of diamonds. Twelve tricks are there for the taking!.
The Lesson: The overall winners of the event were E/W and played this hand in 4S doubled. They got a good result because they only went down three. You can see how important it is for N/S to get the club ruff on defense! Dudley and I won our section, but were only in a tie for third overall.
Invitation: Play in our next Unit Championship. It will be held in the Richland Community Center at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017. I will be directing and there will be pre-dealt hands and hand records.
