Bridge in the Tri-Cities: My Sister Nancy

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart? Pause

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:55 Kadlec Auxiliary presents largest donation to date

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick