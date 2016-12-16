Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Play or Pass?

Dealer:
South
Vul:
Both
♠: J96
♥: 98
♦: JT62
♣: QJ96
♠: Q32
♠: KT874
♥: A52
♥: T643
♦: AK84
♦: Q5
♣: 732
♣: K8
♠: A5
♥: KQJ7
♦: 973
♣: AT54
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
1C
P
1D
P
1H
P
1NT
P
P
P
Opening Lead: Seven of spades.
The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club’s Christmas Party winners were Normand Dominique and Lucie Fritz.
They had a tremendous 67% game. Much of their success was knowing when to play and when to defend. On today’s hand they elected to defend while everyone else their way was playing the hand in spades.
The Bidding: West elected not to bid because of her shape. She decided to listen! East, Normand, wanted to overcall in spades, but he did not like his suit quality. North ended in 1NT with less high-card points than his opponents..
The Play: The lead of a fourth best spade got Normand and Lucie off to a good start. Two rounds set up the rest of the spades for East. Declarer took a total of four tricks but should win five.
The Result: Declarer went down three for a bottom board. Down two would have also been a bottom.
Finally: If E/W declared in 1NT and they took the same number of tricks, they would only net a score of 150 and defending is worth 300. Will you play or will you pass?
Comments