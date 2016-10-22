Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Dear Tommy #2

Dealer:
South
Vul:
E/W
♠: K9843
♥: Q43
♦: K4
♣: T82
♠: Q
♠: AT75
♥: KJT865
♥: A
♦: T96
♦: Q87
♣: 943
♣: AKQJ6
♠: J62
♥: 972
♦: AJ532
♣: 75
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
P
P
P
2NT
P
3D*
P
3NT!
P
4D**
P
4NT!
P
P
P
*Transfer to hearts
** Retransfer to hearts
Opening Lead: Three of diamonds
Dear Tommy: When my partner doesn’t like my bid or my defense, he tries to teach me a lesson. The “lesson” usually results in a bottom board! This time I transferred his 2NT bid to hearts and he refused the transfer and bid 3NT. I retransferred and he again bid NT. What am I to do? Signed, “Partner of a stubborn man.”
The Bidding: The American Contract Bridge League has recently changed the law on opening NT with stiff aces or kings. Looks like “Stubborn” was trying it out, but maybe not too well?
Dear Partner of Stubborn: Transfer bids should never be refused. Retransfer bids should never, never, never be refused.
Get a less vindictive partner.
The Play: South led his forth best diamond and the defense took six tricks for down three.
The Result: The hand was played eight other times. 3NT went down two three times. 4H went down one once (played by West) and made four and five the other four times.
Comments