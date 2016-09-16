Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Mid-Valley Madness

Dealer:
South
Vul:
E/W
♠: K85
♥: QT
♦: AK976
♣: A76
♠: QT7832
♠: AJ
♥: K
♥: J5
♦: T84
♦: 532
♣: KJT
♣: Q98532
♠: 94
♥: A9876432
♦: QJ
♣: 4
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
4H
4S
6H
D
P
P
P
Opening Lead: Eight of diamonds
Tri-City bridge players have no local game when a holiday occurs on Monday. The Richland Community Center, where our games are held, is closed up tight.
Bridge players are resourceful, and many of us pile into cars and travel to Sunnyside, where Dudley Brown has a game in the Mini-Mart.
It is interesting to play there because their style is somewhat different than our own, and what works at home does not always bring good results in Mid-Valley.
The Bidding: Not everyone would have bid 4S with the west hand, but it was their top player and that is what he did! Stopping to double could have resulted in 1100 points for our side, but my partner decided to try for 980. East thought she had enough to double and put the hammer down.
The Play: Freely bid slams are usually not doubled unless it is very clear that the contract is going down. A better use of double is for an unusual lead (lead directing). I thought that the double was for a spade lead? When West led a diamond, I considered going to the board and playing the queen of hearts to hold my trump losses to one. I finally decided that I would probably go down with this line because they would score a trump trick and the ace of spades. Right or wrong, I placed the ace of hearts on the table, and magically, all thirteen tricks came in!
