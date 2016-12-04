Garden Tips: Mistletoe may be cute above door frame, but it’s a parasitic plant

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state Pause

1:12 Lighted Boat Parade brings Christmas to the Columbia

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:51 Trump's White House