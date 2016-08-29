Ask Angie's List: Should I use task lighting in my kitchen?

0:51 How to clean a messy landscaping bed Pause

0:20 How to dig up dandelions

2:18 How to harvest rain for your yard

0:53 Video shows tornado destroying Starbucks in Indiana

1:33 Mud Cubs Fun Run

0:37 Talking with Chiawana High School football player Caleb Weber

1:04 Daisy Dickenson shows pig for first time at Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo

1:32 Opening of Desert Hills Middle School

2:13 They're yours you know? Happy 100th to The National Park Service

3:21 Heartfelt talk with crowd at standoff brings Kansas City police officer to tears