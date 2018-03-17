WSU Extension Q&A: Time to break out the pruners and pretty up the roses

Q. Is it time to prune my roses yet? I wanted to several weeks ago but my friend told me to wait.
A. Yes, it is time to prune roses in most parts of the region. Pruning encourages new growth, so if you prune roses too early and a hard frost comes, your roses could suffer from frost injury. In early spring it is important to remember that despite sunny days and warmer temperatures, many nights can be frosty. Local lore recommends waiting until forsythia, the bright yellow spring-flowering shrub, blooms before you start pruning your roses back. Forsythia is in full bloom now in the Tri-City area. If you’d like guidance on how to prune your roses, the WSU Master Gardeners will be giving a rose pruning class in the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden at 10 a.m. March 24. Bring pruners and gloves; there will be opportunities for hands-on practice.
Q. What is the average length of growing season in the Tri-Cities area?
A. The average growing season in the Tri-Cities area is around 210 days. The last estimated date for frost for this spring is March 30, and the estimated first date of frost after that is around Oct. 27. What this means to the vegetable gardener is that crops that are intolerant of frost should not be planted prior to the end of March. Vegetables that are tolerant to frost and can be planted early include: turnip, kale, spinach, peas, kohlrabi, cabbage, broccoli and Brussels sprouts.
Q. What is Weak Calf Syndrome?
A. A calf with Weak Calf Syndrome is slow or unable to rise, stand or nurse. Unfortunately, these calves often die within three days of birth. The problem can affect only a few calves in a herd, but sometimes an outbreak can result in the loss of many calves. The causes of Weak Calf Syndrome are being studied at WSU and could include hypothermia from cold and wet weather; poor nutrition of cows in late gestation; BVD infection; difficult calving; selenium deficiency; Leptospirosis infection; trauma to the calf; and age of cow (higher incidence in calves from heifers and older cows). There seems to be a higher incidence in the western United States. If you believe you have observed weak calf syndrome in your herd, contact the WSU Veterinary Extension Team for assistance in treating affected calves as well as prevention of future Weak Calf Syndrome outbreaks.
