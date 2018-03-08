WSU Extension Q&A: Little white bugs got you scared? Time to dig up some info

Q. I was clearing out the leaves and debris under my trees and I saw all these little white bugs. Will they harm my plants?
A. Many insects overwinter as larvae in the soil. It is difficult to know that larvae you have without seeing it, but University of Kentucky Extension has a great website that may allow you to be your own detective (entomology.ca.uky.edu/ef017). This page can help you determine which order or type of larvae you have. Just because it is in the ground near a tree does not mean that it will harm the tree. Remember, only 1 percent of all insect species are identified as pests.
Q. Any thoughts on feeding alfalfa to horses?
A. Emily Glunk, forage specialist from Montana State University, spoke at the last NW Hay Expo and she shared on feeding alfalfa to horses. She most recommended alfalfa for 1) horses that need to gain weight, 2) older horses, 3) broodmares and horses in heavy work, 4) horses with intestinal issues that can’t have a lot of bulk, and 5) after surgery. Emily shared that alfalfa should be included slowly into the ration and if included too quickly, can cause diarrhea and increase the risk of colic. Be sure to also include a phosphorus supplement to balance the calcium/phosphorus ratio in the ration.
Q. Can I grow Jerusalem artichokes, or sunchokes, here in the Columbia Basin?
A. Yes! The Jerusalem artichoke is a hearty, tuber-bearing member of the sunflower family that grows well in all areas of Washington. Like potatoes, whole or cut pieces of the tuber are planted in the ground and can be hilled to increase yield. Because of the potential to spread vigorously, it is recommended to plant tubers in rows three feet apart,, with final spacing of plants 15 to 18 inches apart in each row. Any tubers left in the soil will likely overwinter and sprout new plants in the spring.
Q. Can I apply pre-emergent to my lawn now?
A. The germination of weed seeds can be controlled with use of pre-emergent weed killers, but timing is important. Be sure to apply a crabgrass preventer when the soil temperature (at a depth of one inch) is greater than 55 degrees consistently for a week. It is important to apply the pre-emergent evenly across the lawn, taking care not to skip areas.
