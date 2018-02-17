WSU Extension Q&A: Health is in the eye of the cow you are beholding

Q. Is it true that light colored cows have more eye problems than darker colored cows?
A. Yes, this can be true. Breeds with light pigment around their eyes do have more trouble with diseases such as cancer eye and sunburn. The same can be said for light pigment in the udder region. However, within breeds there are also individuals that have dark pigment around the eyes and udders, which certainly helps to protect these areas and lessens the chance for disease. When possible, it is good to select cattle that have dark pigment around their eyes and udders. In doing so, treatment costs will be minimized.
Q. I have heard that soil solarization can be effective in killing some weeds and diseases in the garden. What exactly is soil solarization?
A. Soil solarization is a non-chemical method of attempting to control various weeds and soilborne plant pathogens by effectively increasing the soil temperature to a level that kills these organisms prior to planting a desirable plant species. The method for heating the soil is to apply a clear plastic material to the soil for 4-6 weeks during a hot period to raise the soil temperature at a shallow level by trapping the radiant heat form the sun. Once the plastic is removed prior to planting, effort should be made to minimize disturbance to the soil so that the treated soil does not get mixed with untreated soil from below.
Q. My kids are interested in showing their animals at the fair. How do we get into a 4-H Club and when should we do it?
A. You should join now (or better yet, last fall). The 4-H year starts Oct. 1, and many steers are purchased in the late fall and winter; with sheep, goats and swine being purchased in April or May for the local fairs and shows. Smaller livestock have varying dates of purchase and depend on whether it will be a market or breeding animal. Joining 4-H by the end of February will avoid the late fee. For more information, call 509-545-3511 or email franklinco@wsu.edu.
