WSU Extension Q&A: Despite outbreak, it’s safer to get sprouts at the store

Q. I noticed that sprouts were in the news again, relating to a food poisoning outbreak. Isn’t there something they can do to make sprouts safer? Is it safer for me to grow my own sprouts at home?
A. While all fresh produce that is consumed raw carries a risk of foodborne illness, sprouts are particularly problematic because of their growing conditions. The seeds and beans need warm and humid conditions to sprout and grow. These conditions are also ideal for the growth of bacteria, including Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli. The problem is compounded by the fact that the bacteria is found in the seed casing. People often ask if it is safer to make sprouts at home. The risk is the same with homegrown sprouts, or possibly increased. Because the bacteria are found in the seed casing, it is present and — in order to sprout in a warm, moist environment — necessary. Commercial operations often have some steps in place to help reduce the risk. Unfortunately, it cannot eliminate the risk.
Q. What did I miss since I was not able to attend the NW Hay Expo?
A. A lot. Saudi Arabia has started importing hay. We were told that there will be a large price differential between hay of differing quality. Acid detergent fiber (ADF) is no longer being used by nutritionists, and uNDF240 has replaced lignin as the measure for digestibility. uNDF240 is an invitro technique that puts the forage in rumen fluid for 240 hours, at which point it will no longer degrade and gives us our best estimate of what will not be digested. There are some herbicides that have gained registration for alfalfa, including brand names of Sharpen, Shark or Aim, which I will share more on in our next Q & A. If you missed this one, plan on attending the Mid-Columbia Hay Meeting in Moses Lake on Feb. 15 at 8:30 a.m. at the Big Bend Community College ATEC Building 1800.
Q. What can I do about all the scale insects that covered my fruit tree last year?
A. Scales are an interesting insect. The juveniles have legs and are called crawlers, while adult females are often legless and stationary with hard protective shells. If you have had severe infestations, you will likely need a combination of chemical and cultural controls. In the late dormant season (end of February to early March), you can spray a horticultural oil to smother eggs. Early spring, you can choose to apply a systemic insecticide that will get taken up by the tree and only applied once/year or additional foliar sprays through the spring. It is important to treat in the spring when the crawlers are present, as they are the most susceptible to pesticides. Later in the year, if a bad infestation occurs again, rub the scales off into a bucket and dispose. Another chemical treatment may be warranted, but if you do early treatments and then hand removal, you have a good chance of decreasing the population significantly for next year.
To submit a question, call 509-735-3551.
