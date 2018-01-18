WSU Extension Q&A: Would canola meal be a good energy feed for my cows?

Q. I need to feed my cows more energy this winter and I have a chance to get some canola meal at a good price. Would canola meal be a good energy feed?
A. Canola meal will supply some energy for your cows, but it is better suited as a source of protein. In our projects, we have used canola meal that contains about 28 percent crude protein on a dry matter basis to supply additional protein to cows fed low-quality forage diets. To feed cows canola meal just for the energy would likely tend to overfeed protein which would not be cost efficient. It is always important to consider the most efficient use of a particular feed when selecting feeds for beef cow feeding programs. In the case of canola meal, it is best suited to be used as a protein supplement rather than an energy feed.
Q. Can my youth learn about water conservation in 4-H?
A. Certainly. Water Conservation projects are grounded in the simple concept that water is a finite natural resource that must be preserved and protected. Youth will explore how to conserve water and ensure it is there for future generations. 4-H is more than cows and plows, so if you’re interested in this kind of fun, contact the WSU Franklin County Extension Office at 509-545-3511 or franklinco@wsu.edu.
Q. I have heard that one of the major problems with honey bee colonies is varoa mites. What are varoa mites?
A. Varoa mites (Varoa destructor) are a microscopic arthropod that is an obligate parasite of honey bees. The varoa mite feeds on both adult and larval honey bees essentially feeding on the hemolymph or blood. The feeding results in bees with smaller bodies and results in a reduced life span of the individuals and the colony of bees.
Q. How do I stick with my goals of being healthier for the new year?
A. Here are some tips from MyPlate.gov: Find a friend with similar goals. Swap healthy recipes and be active together. Staying on track is easier with support and a cheerleader. Sometimes things don’t go as planned, even with the best of intentions. If you miss one day for your goal, don’t give up! Celebrate successes! Reward yourself, you’ve earned it!
