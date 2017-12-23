WSU Extension Q&A: Does your dessert dish serve up raw eggs? Time to update the recipe

Q. I’ve noticed several dessert recipes that include raw eggs. Is there a way to make these desserts without raw eggs, or add a step to make these recipes safe?
A. Recipes that call for uncooked eggs, egg whites or yolks are outdated. The link between salmonella and eggs is a more recent health concern, and recipes using raw eggs are showing their “vintage” origins. To update your recipes, there are several options. The first is to do a search for a safe alternative to the recipe you want to prepare. For example, vintage chocolate mousse recipes contain raw egg whites. There are updated recipes for chocolate mousse that do not contain uncooked products. A second option is to provide a heat treatment to raw eggs. All raw eggs and egg-containing foods must be cooked to reach 160 degrees. Recipes that call for uncooked eggs must be adapted to use precooked eggs. Mix eggs with other liquids in the recipe and heat. Cool in an ice bath, then prepare your recipe. Use a thermometer in good working order to monitor the temperature. Overheating will impact the quality of the egg mixture, and it may begin to cook. Another safe alternative is to use pasteurized egg products or egg substitutes.
Q. My hay is very low in protein (around 5 percent). What are some options to supply supplemental protein to my dry, pregnant cows this winter?
A. There are a variety of options to provide supplemental protein to your cows that are available in the Pacific Northwest. The most classic example would be alfalfa hay (when it is economical), even moderate quality alfalfa hay may have a protein level of 15-16 percent and mixing it with your low-quality forage might be an option. Alternatively, there are self-fed molasses protein blocks and liquid supplements that can provide supplemental protein and can reduce labor. However, self-fed supplements must be monitored to ensure the cows are eating the desired daily allotment (neither too little or too much). The PNW also produces byproducts such as canola meal from the canola oil extraction process and distiller’s grains from the corn ethanol industry which can serve as sources of protein (beware of the potential for high sulfur levels in distiller’s grains and feed accordingly). The main considerations are to test your base forage so you know what you have, get a nutritional analysis of whatever protein products you are considering feeding so that you can balance the cows’ daily ration accordingly to meet the nutritional needs. Your WSU Extension livestock team can assist in balancing the rations for your cows.
