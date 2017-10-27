WSU Extension Q&A: Cow stomachs: a four-part miniseries on digestion

Q. Some people say cows have four stomachs. Is that true?
A. Actually, for ruminants (mammals that chew the cud regurgitated from their rumen), think of their stomach as having four compartments. The rumen and reticulum serve as a large vat for fermentation of feed particles. This fermentation is made possible by the microbial ecosystem that resides there, providing enzymes for the breakdown of grass and other feed particles. The omasum is essentially a filter that helps feed particles to be retained for further digestion and allows for passage of fluids. The fourth chamber is the abomasum that is the most like the stomach of humans and pigs. In the abomasum, acid and enzymatic digestion takes place, further digesting food particles before movement into the small intestine. Ruminant animals, both domesticated and wild, are part of an essential role in nature utilizing low-quality feedstuffs to produce meat and other valuable products.
Q. I have heard people talk about adding arbuscular mycorrhizae fungus to the soil to help plants. What are mycorrhizae and what do they do?
A. Arbuscular mycorrhizae fungi are a type of fungus that can enter the cortical cells of the roots of some species of vascular plants. The fungus forms a symbiotic relationship with the plants they inhabit. This mutualistic relationship occurs in 80 percent of plant families. Mycorrhizae assist plant roots in uptake of water and nutrients, specifically phosphorus. Research is underway to determine how best to utilize these fungi in commercial production of carrots and onions.
Q. With the holidays coming up, what are some ways I can cook and eat healthier?
A. There are many ways to give your holiday meal a makeover. Choose whole wheat instead of unrefined white flour in part or all of your baking recipes. Brighten your meal and fill half your plate with fruits and veggies. Choose to drink water during holiday meals and parties. For flavor while cooking, use spices and herbs instead of sugar and salt. Remember to go easy on the gravy — a little bit goes a long way!
Q. How does Entomology fit into 4-H?
A. Welcome to the fascinating world of insects. Most insects are an important part of our ecosystem and a few, such as honey bees and silkworms, provide direct economic benefits. The 4-H Entomology project offers many educational experiences, from collecting and identifying insects to learning about integrated pest management and forensic entomology. If you’re interested in this kind of fun, contact the WSU Franklin County Extension Office at 509-545-3511 or franklinco@wsu.edu.
To submit a question, call 509-735-3551.
