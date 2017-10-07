WSU Extension Q&A: Fertilizing trees in the fall is a bad idea

Q. How much fertilizer should I give my trees in the fall?
A. The answer is: none! Giving trees (especially fruit bearing trees) fertilizer in the fall stimulates growth. This is a time when you want trees to stop growing and start acclimating to winter. Nutrients in the leaves that are getting ready to fall are being translocated back to the roots. There it will be stored for the winter. These same nutrients will act as a resource for the trees in the spring. Research studies have shown that in our sandy loam soil, a fall fertilization has more nutrient loss than that taken up by the plant.
Q. The instructions for my pressure canner say I should have my pressure gauge tested. Is that really necessary, and if yes, where can I get that done?
A. When pressure canning, making sure your gauge is in good working order is critical to the safety of your final product. Processing recommendations for low acid foods include both a recommended amount of pressure and length of time. This temperature and time combination is necessary to destroy pathogenic bacteria. An accurate pressure gauge is necessary to ensure you are meeting the heat requirements for the safety of the food. You can get your pressure gauge checked for free at the Benton County Extension office.
Q. What is the goal of the Choose Health: Food, Fun, and Fitness Program (CHFFF)?
A. To engage youth in activities that encourage healthy eating and active play. For more information about where and when CHFFF programming is being offered in your community, call your local WSU Benton & Franklin Counties Extension Offices.
Q. What factors affect hay quality after harvest?
A. Hay quality changes occur immediately as the mower contacts the hay. Changes include respiration, rain, and mechanical damage by equipment. Respiration is the plant continuing to release carbon dioxide to the atmosphere (CO2) which decreases dry matter yield until the plant moisture content reaches 40 percent. Rain causes leaf loss and leaches plant nutrients which decreases quality. Greater losses generally occur when heavier rain occurs on drier hay. Mechanical damage from mowing, tedding, raking, and baling varies depending on how well you have the equipment set, timing of the event and the crop it is used on. For instance, tedding is done on grass hay since it holds leaves better than alfalfa.
To submit a question, call 509-735-3551.
