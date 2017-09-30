WSU Extension Q&A: How now is the time for a cow calendar

Q. We are developing a production calendar for our cow herd. What are some of the main management considerations that we should consider in the fall?
A. First, you are to be commended for systematically planning your management strategy. For the purpose of this question, let’s assume you have spring-calving cows. That means that in a scheme of traditional weaning, you are probably getting close to removing the calves from the cows. Weaning time is especially stressful for cows and calves. WSU Extension and WSU Veterinary Extension has published a fact sheet that describes weaning procedures that will assist in reducing stress and minimizing the risk of bovine respiratory disease in calves. Producers can also think about “value-added” programs for their weaned calves in the fall. These programs include vaccination and feeding programs for a defined period (say 45 days) of time to help ensure healthy cattle as they move through subsequent phases of production and feeding. Always check the specific requirements of the “value-added” program you choose and follow them closely so your calves can be certified by the program.
For the cow herd, you need to be thinking about their body condition and how that relates to being able do well during the rigors of the winter feeding/grazing season, and to their ability to produce a healthy calf and be prepared to breed back and start the cycle again. Consider starting a body condition scoring (BCS) program on your farm/ranch. There are several good publications on body condition scoring of beef cows that are available online or from your WSU Extension professionals. You will want cows to calve at about a BCS of five on a nine-point scale. Sometimes, especially following summers with very dry pasture conditions, cows may be on the thin side and it may be beneficial to build body condition in late fall or early winter. Additional energy feed or protein supplementation along with low-quality forages (less than 7 percent crude protein) can help the cows build body condition. It is important to note that during the dry period following weaning, the nutritional demands of the cow and the growing fetus are not as high as in later gestation, and it is possible for the cows to build body condition very efficiently. Your WSU Extension educators and specialists can assist you in developing science-based cow herd management programs.
Q. What causes beets to develop leaves but not sizeable roots?
A. Beet “seeds” are actually fruits that contain several tiny seeds. Therefore, beets need to be thinned early to one plant per inch in rows. If not thinned, the plants are overcrowded and roots will not form properly. The leaves from the thinned plants can be consumed.
To submit a question, call 509-735-3551.
