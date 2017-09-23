WSU Extension Q&A: Springtails a sign of healthy compost, old firewood

Q. I have firewood outside and there are these tiny white insects jumping from the wood. Are they going to become a pest in my home?
A. I can never be completely sure about your pest without seeing it, but often tiny, jumping insects from dead wood are called collembola or springtails. They get their name from the “tail” they keep tucked under their bodies and they flip it out to spring upwards when disturbed. Springtails are not harmful, and in normal compost or gardens they are an indicator of healthy decomposition of material. Being a decomposer, they help recycle nutrients for a rich soil. In your firewood, they may indicate that you have owned the wood longer than a year. They can be especially prevalent under the bark. They will not become a structural pest, and it is still safe to burn your wood, although you may want to release your collembola in the compost pile first.
Q. With my children back in school, what are some easy and healthy snack ideas?
A. Save time by having sliced veggies in the fridge to enjoy with hummus or a dressing. Wrap sliced deli turkey around an apple wedge or cheese string. Store hard-boiled eggs in the refrigerator for an easy snack. Fruits are an easy “grab-and-go” option. Swap out the sugar and keep healthier foods handy so kids avoid cookies, pastries or candies between meals. Add seltzer water to a half cup of 100 percent fruit juice instead of offering soda.
Q. Is there training available for 4-H participants to learn about managing their project animals for health and well-being?
A. Yes, for several years WSU Extension has offered training and certification in the Youth Pork Quality Assurance (PQA) Plus program. It has been required for youth exhibiting pigs at the Benton Franklin Fair and the Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show. Soon WSU Extension will be offering a new training for the national Youth for the Quality Care of Animals (YQCA) program, which is a comprehensive educational opportunity for youth (8 to 21 years old) to learn about food safety, animal well-being and character education. YQCA is a multi-species program, and the major food animal species are included. YQCA is organized into four levels: junior, intermediate, senior and young adult. Programs will be taught by trained instructors and will be available soon. Contact Don Llewellyn, Regional Livestock Specialist, at the Kennewick WSU Extension office for details.
To submit a question, call 509-735-3551.
