WSU Extension Q&A: Why aren’t my tomato plants producing fruit?

Q. My tomato plants are very large and full, but are not setting fruit. I have provided plenty of water and fertilizer. What could be the problem?
A. Too much water and nitrogen fertilizer can cause tomato plants to produce excessive amounts of vegetative growth. When this happens, often there is a low concentration of carbohydrates in the plant which are needed for reproduction, or fruit growth.
Avoid excess fertilizer, and at times removing some of the stems can help increase fruit set.
Q. There are so many potlucks and picnics that I’m invited to this summer. How do I eat healthy at them?
A. Here are some tips from MyPlate.gov.
Skip sugary drinks and choose water or unsweetened ice tea. Boost the flavor in them by adding mint leaves, lemon or frozen fruit.
Fill half your plate with vegetables, such as beans, broccoli or mixed greens and fruit like berries or grapes.
Before starting to fill your plate, take a quick lap around the food table to see what foods are available. And take smaller helpings to save calories.
Q. I hear about 4-H, but in general, what do kids get out of 4-H?
A. All 4-H Project work should have the learning objectives to keep and understand records; make informed judgments and explain the reasoning behind those judgments.
They also practice leadership skills; hone communication skills; and exercise planning and organizational skills. Kids also learn respect for themselves and others; demonstrate responsible citizenship; and develop integrity and sportsmanship.
Q. What is Teff grass? Does it make good hay?
A. Teff grass is an annual grass that grows well in the summer under irrigation. It is native to Ethiopia and is used for grain there. For forage, Teff grass has similar quality to Timothy hay with a protein content of 8 to 14 percent depending on maturity. It is a good choice for hay and grows very fast.
It is important to note that Teff grass is not freeze tolerant and must be seeded in the spring after any chance of frost in your area. Currently there is ongoing research focused on Teff grass at WSU. For more information on Teff grass for hay, contact your WSU Extension Specialists.
To submit a question, call 509-735-3551.
