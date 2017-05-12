WSU Extension Q&A: What’s the best way to avoid tick bites?

Q. What can I do to avoid tick bites?
A. Ticks can be abundant during the spring in the Tri-City area. When outdoors in the spring use the following strategies:
▪ Wear light-colored long pants and long-sleeve shirt. This will make it easier to see ticks that may climb on you.
▪ Use tick repellent. Be sure to read and follow label instructions
▪ Check yourself, your children and pets carefully after being outdoors. Pay special attention to the neck, head, under arms and between legs.
▪ Shower or bathe shortly after being outdoors to be able to detect ticks that may have found their way onto you.
Q. How can I show my cat at the county fair?
A. Cats are a project 4-H offers. Members who love cats and don’t have a lot of space to raise the traditional livestock can learn about felines with 4-H.
4-H offers curriculum for youth to learn about breed types, body types and coat types, as well as characteristics, feeding and nutrition, health care, first aid and traveling with your cat. Youth are also taught the ins and outs of showing cats.
Q. For cows, what is the difference between degradable protein and undegradable protein?
A. These terms apply to in general to ruminants — cattle, sheep, goats, etc. The term “degradable protein” refers to the protein that is degraded in the rumen for the benefit of the rumen microbes. These microbes allow cattle to digest grass efficiently. Just like the animal, the microbes require protein. The nitrogen from the proteins in feed is used by the microbes to satisfy their nutrient requirements, allowing them to grow, multiply, and produce enzymes which aid in the digestion of forage materials.
“Uundegradable” protein escapes degradation in the rumen and moves on to the small intestine for digestion. In addition, rumen microbes that die off are digested in the small intestine in order to use the proteins made by the microbes. It’s a symbiotic relationship between the animal and the microbes.
