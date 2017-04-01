WSU Extension Q&A: How soon after planting can asparagus be harvested?

Q. How soon after planting can newly established asparagus be harvested?
A. A limited harvest of asparagus can be made the second year after planting, for about two weeks. The third and fourth years after planting, harvest can be done for three and four weeks. Five years and more after planting, harvest can occur for six to eight weeks. Overharvest during establishment can decrease yield and stand longevity in the future. Harvest is best when the spears are 6 to 8 inches and while the tips are still tight.
Q. I love my coffee, but my regular order has so many calories and sugar! What are some ways I can make some better coffee choices?
A. Here are some quick tips from MyPlate.gov: Downsize your drink size. Enjoy your favorite go-to coffee in a smaller size. Do dairy right by shifting to low-fat or fat-free (skim) milk. Skip the whipped cream. Cut the syrup in half by asking for fewer pumps in your drink. A sprinkle of cinnamon can add flavor without added sugars. Split the sweets and share a muffin or pastry with a friend.
Q. How does 4-H teach kids?
A. Through experiential learning, kids learn by doing. This means they are not always directly taught or shown how to do an activity the first time they experience it. They get the opportunity to do it first with guidance, then share what worked and what didn’t, process what was most important, generalize how their learning relates to real life experience, and apply what they learned to their 4-H projects and real life situations. Failure is welcome as a wonderful opportunity to learn from mistakes.
Q. What is grass tetany?
A. In general, when dietary intake of magnesium is limited, cattle are at risk for grass tetany. It usually occurs in immature grass pastures that are growing rapidly in the spring. The clinical signs include staggering, incoordination, convulsions, coma and finally death. Treatment involves intravenous administration of medications containing magnesium and calcium by a veterinarian. Prevention of grass tetany is possible by providing mineral supplements containing magnesium and also by providing dry feed such as hay along with the grazed pasture.
To submit a question, call 509-735- 3551.
Comments