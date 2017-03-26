WSU Extension Q&A: Don’t prune cold-damaged grapes until after bud break

Q. I have grapes in my backyard and worry they may have been damaged from the cold weather. What should I do?
A. Commercial grape growers have a formal process to assess cold damage, but in your backyard you can be a little more simplified. If you suspect a lot of damage, don’t prune until after bud break. See what emerges and develops leaves. If you see good bud break low on canes near the cordon, then remove the tops of the canes as if you are normally pruning. If you have spotty bud break, then on each cane, leave two to four basal shoots, even if the cane is longer than normal.
Q. How big is the Northwest Seaport Alliance compared to other ports, what is the value of exports going out of the port and where is the major destinations?
A. The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) is the new name for the combined ports of Seattle and Tacoma. The NWSA is the fourth largest North American gateway for cargo ships and second largest in the United States. In 2015, NWSA exported $16.2 billion in cargo, with Asia being the dominant destination valued at $13.2 billion; followed by Europe at $1.2 billion; Oceania (islands of the tropical Pacific Ocean) at $489 million; Latin America at $449 million; South America at $321 million; North America at $230 million; and Africa at $90.7 million.
Q. I am looking for a local Master Food Preserver program. Is there one available in the Benton or Franklin county area?
A. There is one, and it’s one of only two programs left in Washington. The program is one of the Master volunteer programs that are connected to the Cooperative Extension System across the nation. affiliated with the land-grant universities in that state (Washington State University). The program is designed so that, in exchange for extensive education, the Master volunteer returns volunteer time to the local Extension office by answering phone calls, developing and hosting exhibits, judging at fairs, etc. Our program begins April 18. For additional information, go to bit.ly/2mVP7zB.
