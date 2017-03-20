Kennewick is looking for a few good yards

The Kennewick Parks and Recreation commission is taking applications for its spring Yard of the Season program.
The program honors individuals and businesses of exceptionally well maintained yards. Awards are given each season. Spring nominations are due April 7.
A committee scrutinizes the nominated properties on overall visual appeal as well as signs of regular mowing and trimming of lawns, cared for flower beds, pruned trees and bushes, and the condition of planting strips.
Send nominations to sara.allington@ci.kennewick.us or call 509-585-4345 for information.
Winners will be honored by the city council and will receive a sign to place in their yard.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
