Soil science topic of March 27 rose society meeting

The Tri-City Rose Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. March 27 in Kennewick.
Rose hobbyist, agronomist and commercial consultant Tom Morris will present Soil Science: Keeping It Simple.
The meeting will be at the PUD Business Office, 2721 W. Tenth Ave.
March 16, 2017 4:10 PM
