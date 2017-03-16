Home & Garden

March 16, 2017 4:10 PM

Soil science topic of March 27 rose society meeting

Tri-City Herald

The Tri-City Rose Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. March 27 in Kennewick.

Rose hobbyist, agronomist and commercial consultant Tom Morris will present Soil Science: Keeping It Simple.

The meeting will be at the PUD Business Office, 2721 W. Tenth Ave.

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How to set up a straw bale garden

View more video

Entertainment Videos