WSU Extension Q&A: Planting 2 cultivars of potatoes near each other won’t create hybrids

Q. If two different cultivars of potatoes are planted near one another, will the tubers that are produced be hybrids or crosses of the two?
A. No. The ‘seed’ pieces that are purchased for garden or agricultural use are pieces of tubers or cuttings not true seed. Potato plants can cross pollinate, but the ‘crossed’ seed would be formed at the top of the plant, not the daughter tubers. The daughter tubers produced by the plants will be the same variety that was planted from the tuber seed piece.
Q. What is the gestation length for cows?
A. In general, it is about 283 days, but it varies by the cow’s age, breed and the sex of the calf. Cows that are carrying bull calves generally carry them slightly longer than those cows carrying heifer calves. Large framed breeds tend to carry their calves a bit longer as well.
Q. I want to try to be more active with my kiddos. Ideas?
A. With the weather starting to warm, it’s a perfect time to get started at being a more active family. Adults need 2 1/2 hours of physical activity a week, and children need 60 minutes a day. Set specific times when the whole family is available. This could be after dinner doing something active, or start the weekend off with a Saturday morning walk. Include work and chores around the house. Start small, add more when you feel everyone is ready. For more tips, go to choosemyplate.gov.
Q. How do I sign my kid up for 4-H?
A. 4-H enrollment is through an online system called 4HOnline. The best way to sign up is to contact the WSU Extension Office (509-545-3511 or franklinco@wsu.edu) and let them know what age your child is, what projects your child is interested in and where you live. Then they will provide you with best matches for your child in a 4-H club nearest you. You can talk to different leaders to determine the best fit for your child and your family, and then you can enroll in 4HOnline and begin your year round Positive Youth Development experience.
