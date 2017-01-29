WSU Extension Q&A: Cold weather can be good for apple trees

Q. I heard that cold weather can be good for apple trees. Why?
A. Almost all deciduous plants need a dormant season and a certain number of chilling hours. These are the number of hours of cold weather necessary for fruiting buds and a tree to develop normally without extended bloom, delayed foliation and poor fruit quality in the spring. There are different to calculate the exact number of hours, but a simple way to think of it (especially in Washington, where there are plenty of chilling hours) is the number of hours below 45 degrees.
Q. What are farmers planning to do differently in response to low alfalfa hay prices?
A. Alfalfa producers were given a survey by Steve Orloff at the University of California on their planned response to the price change. The top three answers were to buy less equipment (tractors), cut more frequently for quality and abstain from planting new fields. Farmers answered that they are not changing the amount of irrigation or planning to plant a cheaper variety, or even cutting back on seeding rates. These decisions are difficult, because we are already trying to maximize returns in many areas. Whatever you consider changing because of poor hay prices, consider carefully the ramifications of each adjustment.
Q. During the cold weather, some of the home canned foods I have stored in my garage froze. Are they still safe to use?
A. Accidental freezing canned foods is only a problem if the jar comes unsealed. If the jars are still sealed when they thaw, the food is safe. There may be a texture change in the foods that were frozen, because freezing and thawing may soften food. If jars must be stored where they may freeze, protect them by covering them with newspapers or blankets.
Q. I have some vegetable seeds left over from last year. How long will they be good?
A. The lifespan of seeds varies from a few weeks to several hundred years, depending on the type and how they are stored. Most vegetable seeds will last from 3 to 15 years if properly stored in a cool, dry place. Seeds of some vegetables live longer than seeds of others, but if you bought the seed last year, it should be good unless it’s onions, parsley or parsnip. You may have slightly reduced germination rate for corn, peppers or okra.
To submit a question, call 509-735-3551.
Comments