WSU Extension Q&A: When can I start vegetable transplants indoors?

Q. I would like to get some vegetable transplants started indoors. When is the right time to begin growing the transplants to get my garden off to a quick start this spring?
A. The right time to start seed indoors is based on how long it takes to germinate, how fast it grows, how cold hardy it is and the last average date of frost where the seeds will be planted. Generally, cool-season crops can be started indoors 10 weeks before the last average date of frost, warm season crops seven weeks before the last frost and vine crops four weeks before the last frost. Our average last date of frost in the spring in the Tri-Cities is May 1. If you plan for a week after the average last frost date to transplant (just to be safe), don’t seed cool-season crops indoors until March 1, warm season crops March 15 and vine crops April 7. In areas of higher elevation or away from the moderating effect of the Columbia and Snake rivers, the last frost date is closer to May 15.
Q. How do I become a 4-H volunteer?
A. Most of our potential volunteers start by connecting with someone who is involved with an existing club. However, not everyone has that connection and some are wanting to start new clubs. The best way to get started is to go to extension.wsu.edu/benton-franklin/youth and download a volunteer application, or call our Pasco office 509-545-3511.
Q. My daughter came home from school with a Food $ense SNAP-Ed newsletter. What is SNAP-ED?
A. SNAP-ED stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education. Washington State University Extension’s Food $ense SNAP-Ed is a nutrition program that teaches youth and adults about good nutrition, physical activity and how to make food dollars stretch. It is a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant-funded program, and works with schools and community organizations to provide free classes. In the Tri-City area, SNAP-ED serves schools, food banks, housing sites and shelters. Discover more at growhappykids.org.
To submit a question, call 509-735-3551.
