WSU Extension Q&A: Houseplants help improve indoor air quality

Q. I’ve heard that having houseplants can help improve indoor air quality. Is this true?
A. Yes. A number of houseplants clean the air of a variety of contaminants. A team of NASA researchers tested the effect of 15 houseplants on three pollutants known to be present in home and office buildings. They concluded that certain houseplants were found to remove as much as 87 percent of indoor air pollutants within 24 hours. NASA researchers suggest that, for the plants to be effective air cleaners, it is necessary to use one potted plant per 100 square feet of home or office space. The most effective plants include areca palm, reed palm, dwarf date palm, golden pothos, spider plant, Boston fern, dracaena, English ivy, philodendron, sansevieria, Australian sword fern, peace lily, rubber plant and the ficus tree.
Q. What are the ideal conditions in which to store potatoes for an extended period?
A. It depends on end use and variety. In general, a relative humidity between 90 percent and 95 percent, 38 to 40 degrees, and adequate air flow are ideal. At home, potatoes should be kept in a cool, dry, dark location. Refrigerators often become too cool and will convert the starches in potatoes to sugar.
Q. We are wanting to look into alternative and environmentally friendly pasture management strategies. Where do we look to find this information?
A. One program that comes to mind is called Holistic Management, which is a comprehensive program developed by Allan Savory of the Savory Institute. Holistic Management combines decision-making and planning that balance financial, environmental and social aspects of livestock production. Find detailed information at http://savory.global/institute.
Q. What is the 2017 Northwest Hay Expo and should I attend?
A. The Northwest Hay Expo is on Jan. 18-19 at the Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. It is for those who grow hay for a living or would like to know more about hay production. Find the full agenda and register on the Washington State Hay Growers website at www.wa-hay.org. This year, they have great topics planned, like what to cut and not to cut in a down year; current market landscape; and uses of drones in agriculture: rules and regulations surrounding the industry.
