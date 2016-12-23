WSU Extension Q&A: What factors cause winter injury in alfalfa?

Q. What factors affect winter injury in alfalfa?
A. There are several factors affecting the likelihood of winter injury in alfalfa. One, stand age: older stands are more likely to be affected. Two, variety: varieties with superior winter hardiness ratings and high disease resistance ratings fare better over the winter. Three, soil pH: soils above pH of 6.6 are less likely to be affected. Four, soil fertility: soils with adequate phosphorus and potassium levels will help reduce problems. Five, soil moisture: well-drained soils are less prone to winter injury. Six, cutting management: shortening the cutting interval and harvesting between Sept. 20 and frost reduces carbohydrates of alfalfa going into winter, which increases the likelihood of injury. Seven, snow cover: 4 inches of snow can result in a 10 degree difference in temperature and thereby reduce soil temperature drops during cold periods and reduce winter kill.
Q. Can I chop up the pruning debris from my trees and bushes and leave them under the trees as a mulch?
A. Absolutely! Using the mulch produced from pruning adds organic matter to the soil, which makes it a more favorable environment for beneficial organisms that will improve soil health. However, do not use clippings from diseased trees as this could contribute to problems next season.
Q. My child wants to exhibit projects in 4-H at the Benton Franklin Fair this year. What is the process for making this happen?
A. Youth can enroll in 4-H anytime, for our year round Positive Youth Development Program. To be eligible to exhibit any 4-H project at our local fairs, including the Connell Junior Livestock Show, youth must be enrolled in a 4-H club in the project area they wish to exhibit. It needs to be done before March 1 for the current 4-H year to avoid a late fee charge per member. If your youth is not already enrolled in a club, please contact the Pasco WSU Extension office at 545-3511 for suggestions based on projects offered and location.
Q. During our holiday gathering, we leave food on the table all afternoon and into the evening. Is this safe?
A. Perishable foods, such as meat, poultry, eggs and casseroles, should be kept either hot or cold. At room temperature, the maximum time for perishable foods to remain safe is two hours. While visiting with family and friends, keep track of how long your prepared foods are unrefrigerated. Discard any perishable foods that have been at room temperature two hours or longer, as they could cause food poisoning.
