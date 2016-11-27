WSU Extension Q&A: How to save tomato seeds for next year

Q. How can I save tomato seeds for next year?
A. Take several ripe fruit from the vines and cut them open, removing the seeds, pulp and juice into a container. Allow the mixture to ferment for 2 to 5 days. Remove the supernatant (stuff that floats to the top) and pour the mixture into a bucket. Rinse the mixture with a garden hose to dislodge seeds from pulp. Allow the mix to settle, and pour off the excess water, because the viable seeds will sink. Repeat this process a few times. Spread the seeds out on a paper towel or screen to air dry. Using a fan may hasten drying. After drying, rub seeds between your hands to separate clumps and remove seed hairs. Seeds should be stored in a cool, dry place and germination tested before planting.
Q. What is the purpose of waiting 15 minutes before carving your cooked turkey? Is it really necessary to wait before carving?
A. The rest time after roasting any large piece of meat improves the eating quality of it. Keep in mind that large pieces of meat continue to increase their internal temperature after removal from the oven. This occurs because the temperature is equilibrating through the meat during the rest period. For top quality meat, be careful to cook to the proper temperature without overcooking, because it continues to increase in temperature after removal from the oven. Resting the turkey helps with the moistness of the meat. When exposed to the heat of the oven, the meat’s protein fibers tighten, squeezing out moisture. During the rest period, these protein fibers relax and reabsorb some of the juices that were lost. A turkey carved and served without resting spills more of its juices onto the cutting board and it will not be as moist. The minimum amount of rest after removal from the oven is 15 minutes, with some recommending a rest period of 30 minutes.
Q. How are skills taught in 4-H?
A. Skills are taught by our volunteers using the Experiential Learning Model funneled through the 8 Essential Elements of Positive Youth Development. Research shows youth learn best by doing. Our volunteers are trained to create positive relationships, and provide an inclusive and safe emotional and physical environment. They engage youth in learning, providing opportunities for mastery. Volunteers teach independence by creating opportunities for youth to see oneself as an active participant in the future and by providing opportunities for self-determination. Youth are taught to be generous and to value and practice service to others. 4-H is about creating better humans for our communities, our country and our world.
To submit a question, please call 509-735-3551.
