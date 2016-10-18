Pasco man receives state Audubon award

Dana Ward of Pasco has been given the Helen Engle Volunteer of the Year Award for 2016 from Audubon Washington for his work to conserve Hanford land.
Audubon Washington has 24,000 members and 25 chapters, including the one Ward is active in, the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society.
Ward has pushed to make central Hanford lands part of the Hanford Reach National Monument as environmental cleanup at the nuclear reservation advances.
Expanding the monument would permanently preserve critical habitat for vanishing native birds and other wildlife and save the shrub steppe landscape for future generations to enjoy, Ward said.
