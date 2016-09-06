Kennewick looking for the best yards of fall

The city of Kennewick is accepting nominations for its Yard of the Season program.
The Parks and Recreation Commission regularly honors the city’s best yards in the spring, summer and fall.
Candidates are evaluated for regular mowing and trimming, flower beds, absence of weeds, well-trimmed trees and shrubs and all planting strips well-maintained. Basin Bloomers Garden Club members serve as judges.
Send nominations, including the name, address and phone number of the yard and nominator, to june.cram@ci.kennewick.wa.us.
