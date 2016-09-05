Yardsmart: Beware the prickly pear cactus

News flash: If you're new to succulents, beware the prickly pear. It is the one cactus that strikes fear into every desert gardener, and now the drought has made these cacti available far and wide. Its paddle-shaped leaves make it the most easily recognized of all cactus, a playful shape that hides a devastating secret. In homes with kids and dogs, this is a need to know before planting anything from this genus.