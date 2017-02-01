Still working on your game-time menu? Win over a Super Bowl crowd with this last-minute party pleaser

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading Pause

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:37 Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose'

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

0:32 Washington State Patrol warns about driving hazards

0:23 Site where Union Pacific worker killed by train near Wallula

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

2:40 Community Care Fund, Grace Clinic receive donations