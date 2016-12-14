Great Northwest Wine: Wit Cellars in Prosser showcases camaraderie, talent

2:55 Priority mail: Boise post office already in a holiday rush Pause

2:06 Combating cancer a wreath at a time

1:58 Living Christmas Tree

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:01 'Arrival' film trailer

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving