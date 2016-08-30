USA Today readers high on Mid-Columbia wineries

Three Mid-Columbia wineries have been tabbed by USA Today readers for having the nation’s best tasting rooms. The editors selected 20 nominees and asked readers to choose their favorites in a monthlong unscientific poll.
Fiction, the on-site restaurant at Richland’s J. Bookwalter Winery, was voted one of the 10 best winery restaurants in the country, according to a reader poll conducted by 10Best. com. on behalf of travel editors of USA Today newspaper.
Fiction @ J. Bookwalter is a full-service restaurant offering lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch in Richland. Sunset magazine previously named it one of the best tasting rooms in the nation.
In a separate poll for best tasting rooms, Alexandria Nicole Cellars in Prosser and Hedges Family Estate in Benton City were the only two Washington wineries to make the final cut, ranking third and fourth, respectively.
Alexandria Nicole formed in 1998 at Destiny Ridge Vineyard in the Horse Heaven Hills. Its Destiny Ridge facilities include a tasting room, private suites and facilities for weddings, retreats and getaways.
Founded in 1987, Hedges was among the first wineries and vineyards in the Red Mountain AVA. Its expansive tasting roof offers a large tasting bar with easy access to the vineyard’s French country garden, private tasting areas and a 5,000-bottle cellar.
