Everyone’s favorite crepe shop opens sandwich shop near PNNL

The Richland couple who bet their retirement on a crepe shop in the Uptown Plaza (ne shopping center) is back with a new concept.
Jennifer and Kagen Cox have established Kagen Coffee & Bistro at 2475 Stevens Drive, a former espresso business near Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
The new restaurant had a soft opening this week and will have its formal grand opening celebration starting Jan. 8, after staff work out the kinks.
It’s the second restaurant for the Coxes and, unlike the original, it will not sell crepes.
The restaurant will sell breakfast and lunch sandwiches made with freshly baked bread and high-end meats and cheeses. Coffee drinks will be available through a drive-through.
It is open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Coxes are serial entrepreneurs who turned their passion for crepes into a business with a loan backed by a 401(k) retirement fund balance in October 2016.
She is a stay-at-home mom and he works at the BNSF Railroad hump yard in Pasco.
Past endeavors include a European taxidermy business catering to local hunters and a custom paint business.
The crepe shop began as an informal coffee undertaking.
It became a formal dining spot when the couple leased the former Golden Croissant location at 270 Williams Blvd. after a neighboring church asked them to open a coffee shop in the vacant space.
Fueled by plenty of social media buzz, the crepe shop was an immediate hit. It sold out on its first day and has emerged as a go-to coffee spot for Tri-City residents and professionals.
The crepe business is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays at Uptown.
