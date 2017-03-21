Burlesque Brew in Kennewick celebrates 10 years

If Burlesque Brew were a person, it wouldn’t be old enough to enjoy its performance.
Kennewick’s corseted coffee house celebrates its 10th anniversary Friday with free drinks, specials and a chance for customers to take photos with its burlesque baristas.
Burlesque Brew is the brainchild of Tristin Rau, an Everett native who opened a less-racy version of the coffee house at 5303 W. Metaline Ave., near Kamiakin High School, in 2007.
Originally called Heaven On-the-Go, the business was about to become a casualty of the Great Recession when Rau, working a separate waitressing gig to pay the bills, caught wind of the “bikini barista” trend that began on the west side and gained traction in the Tri-Cities as several coffee stands used sexy attire to attract business.
Intrigued, she ran the idea past her mother, who said “no,” and the man who supplies her coffee. He too said no, counseling her, “this is a small town.”
Rau slept on it and decided to proceed. “My back was up against the wall. I didn’t want to close. I wanted to keep fighting,” she said.
She rejected the idea of bikini-clad baristas, though.
“I didn’t want to wear a bikini. I wanted a bit more clothing,” she said.
Burlesque Brew debuted with lingerie-clad baristas. Three years ago, she went full-sail into burlesque, including corsets and fishnet stockings. Baristas piece together their work wardrobes from Internet finds and refashioned vintage store finds.
Her target market was unquestionably male until she had another midnight epiphany: She wanted male and female customers.
She tightened the dress code and offered $1-off drinks to women. The strategy paid off. Today, 40 percent of her regular customers are female.
Success was not instant. A second location on Highway 395 failed. Wooing customers has been a slow process, but Rau said revenue has grown each year year.
As the business has stabilized, Rau said she’s contemplating expansion.
“I would love to have more locations,” she said.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments