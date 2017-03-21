Seoul Fusion opens in Kennewick

Chin Han gets the question almost daily at her coffee shop, the Bookmark Cafe inside the Richland Public Library.
Where can I find kimchi?
Han, who is Korean, watched with interest as the national dish of Korea gained momentum in the Tri-Cities.
She turned to her sister, Min Himes, a Spokane restaurateur with 20 years of experience running Korean restaurants — come to the Tri-Cities, she pleaded.
People in the Tri-Cities want to try Korean food and are catching on to the reported health benefits of kimchi, a fermented cabbage dish, Han explained.
Her efforts paid off Monday, when Min Himes opened Seoul Fusion Korean Restaurant at 5011 W. Clearwater Ave., in the former New York Richie’s pizza restaurant. The sisters repainted the former pizza joint, but otherwise left the dining space unchanged.
“The food is the focus,” said Han, speaking for the new business.
Seoul Fusion closed early after running out of food its first day, but regular business hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant has an active Facebook page as well.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
