Eat All About It: Washington beer enthusiasts can hit the Ale Trail this weekend

More than 130 breweries will participate in a statewide open house Saturday.
Beer lovers can hit the Ale Trail to learn more about the process of making beer at craft breweries on both sides of the mountains, courtesy of the Washington Beer Commission.
Locally, Ice Harbor Brewing Co., 206 N. Benton St., Kennewick, is offering tours of its brewery from noon to 5 p.m.
Here’s a few other Mid-Columbia-adjacent breweries that plan to participate. For a full list, go to washingtonbeer.com.
▪ Bale Breaker Brewing Co., 1801 Birchfield Road, Yakima, will showcase its Dormancy Breakfast Stout during the open house, which coincides with the Yakima Valley’s Red Wine and Chocolate vents. Tour the expanded brewery at 2 or 4 p.m.
▪ Yakima Craft Brewing Co., 2920 E. Yakima Ave., will offer tours every half-hour from noon to 5 p.m. The tour offers a look at the brewing process and a chance to meet brewing staff.
▪ Ten Pin Brewing, 1165 N. Stratford Road, Moses Lake, offers tours at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., as well as specials and door prizes.
Ethos updates Clore Center menu
Richland-based Ethos Bakery & Cafe, which provides food service at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser, is updating its menu.
The Wine Bites Menu is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with weekend offerings such as caramelized pear salad, steak panino, and red wine and mushroom risotto.
The Walter Clore Center is at 2140 Wine Country Road. The center showcases Washington wine, food and agriculture.
Where food comes from
The Washington Policy Center’s Agricultural Initiative celebrates its first birthday with its first ag policy dinner March 6 at the Pasco Red Lion.
“Farm to Free Market” will bring together hundreds of representatives from Washington’s agriculture community to hear more about the future of ag in the new Congress. U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is on tap to speak.
Tickets are $85. Go to bit.ly/Farm2FreeMarket for information.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments