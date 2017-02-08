An easy Valentine’s dinner for two

0:31 Pasco water main break Pause

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

0:10 VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in burglary

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes