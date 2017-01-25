Super Bowl beef chili even better with brats

Cooking for a crowd makes me happy. Especially that eager bunch of hearty eaters who gather for the big game. I bring out my big pots, simmer something satisfying, then offer a few meaty appetizers and salty snacks. Everyone wins.
Chili always works. A bonus: It tastes better reheated. The recipe here lets the cook simmer a cubed beef chuck and chili powder base up to several days in advance. Beans and other add-ins get added to the roster when guests arrive.
I always like to tweak my bowl of red with a surprise. This year, I’m adding bratwurst to my go-to hearty beef chili. The textural contrast between the sausage and tender cubes of beef proves pleasing. Plus, I never met a chili lover who didn’t love brats and vice versa.
Fresh bratwurst, grilled over hardwood, tastes great sliced and added to the kettle of chili shortly before serving. To save time, I use fully cooked bratwurst.
As for the bean/no-bean controversy among chili heads, I opt for them. They add lean protein and great texture, and cost little. I prefer to cook dried beans in simmering water so I can ensure a toothsome, not mushy, texture. If using canned beans, simply drain, rinse and add to the chili just before serving.
For a vegetarian chili, swap out eggplant cubes for the beef chuck and use vegetable broth. To serve, omit the sausage and replace it with cooked beans.
While the game heats up and the chili reheats, I plan to pass a hearty appetizer: Thick slices of toast topped with a zesty horseradish butter and a pile of peppery pastrami. The combo pairs well with beer and football fans. Make the butter in advance and be sure to use it a room temperature for easy spreading. You can make miniature versions of these toasts on store-bought crostini to save time.
I heard groans at the idea of an anchovy-laced salad dressing. Anchovies have a bad rap, but they add a satisfying, savory umami thing that makes them the secret ingredient in many dishes. Guests needn’t worry; the dressing tastes rich and creamy with no flavor of fish. Just be sure no one has fish allergies. This creamy dressing holds up beautifully to the crunch of romaine and the pepperiness of arugula.
I always offer chocolate brownies for dessert after chili. Call them the cook’s Hail Mary pass — a winning way to end any game day.
Chili Game Plan
▪ Make the base in a slow cooker up to three days in advance.
▪ Cook the beans up to 3 days in advance (or use canned).
▪ Prep the garnishes up to one day in advance.
▪ Reheat the base; add the beans and sausage.
▪ Serve.
Game-Day Menu
▪ Pastrami toasts with horseradish butter
▪ Assorted nuts and snack crackers
▪ Beef and brat chili with white beans
▪ Chili garnishes
▪ Romaine and arugula salad with creamy lime anchovy vinaigrette
▪ Chocolate chocolate pecan brownies
Beef and Brat Chili with White Beans
Prep: 45 minutes. Cook: 2 hours (or 5 hours if using a slow cooker). Makes: 10 to 12 servings. Recipe can easily be cut in half.
3 pounds trimmed beef chuck, cut into 1-inch pieces
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large or 2 medium sweet onions, chopped
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
6 cloves garlic
1/4 cup chili powder
1/4 cup ancho chili powder (half of a 1.2 ounce jar)
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon each: ground cumin, salt
3 cans (14.5 ounces each) diced tomatoes
1 1/2 cups beef, chicken or vegetable broth
2 small red bell peppers, cored, diced
8 to 10 ounces cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced, optional
4 cups cooked dried white beans or drained canned white kidney beans
2 pounds fully cooked bratwurst sausages (or kielbasa, thuringer or andouille chicken sausage)
Chili garnishes:
Crumbled tortilla chips, oyster crackers
Shredded cheese
Sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
Chopped fresh cilantro, green onions
1. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Pat beef dry. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in bottom of a large (7-quart) Dutch oven or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, brown beef in oil until golden on all sides, about 10 minutes. Remove to a large plate. Repeat to brown all beef, adding oil as needed.
2. Add onion to pan drippings in the Dutch oven or skillet. Cook and stir until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, garlic, chili powders, cocoa powder, cumin and salt. Cook, 1 minute.
3. If using a Dutch oven, stir beef into onion mixture. If using a large (7 quart) slow cooker, scrape onion mixture into it along with beef. Into the Dutch oven or slow cooker, stir in tomatoes, broth, red bell peppers and optional mushrooms.
4. Cover Dutch oven and cook in oven until beef is fork-tender, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Alternatively, slow-cook on low for 4 hours. (Chili base can be made up to 3 days in advance; refrigerate covered.)
5. About 30 minutes before serving, reheat chili base. If using cooked dried beans, add them now and simmer about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, slice bratwurst into 1/4-inch thick slices. Stir into chili (along with canned beans if using them). Heat through, about 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding salt to taste.
6. Set out chili garnishes in serving bowls. Serve chili hot topped with desired garnishes.
Nutrition information per serving: 585 calories, 34 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 126 mg cholesterol, 29 g carbohydrates, 7 g sugar, 40 g protein, 1,511 mg sodium, 7 g fiber
Pastrami Toasts with Horseradish Butter
Prep: 30 minutes. Cook: 10 minutes. Makes: About 20 pieces. There will be leftover horseradish butter; it tastes great on grilled cheese sandwiches or dolloped on a grilled steak or pork chop. You can substitute very thinly sliced smoked ham or turkey breast for the pastrami.
1 large loaf hearty, crusty whole grain bread
Olive oil
1 1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) unsalted butter, softened
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 to 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
12 large radishes or a chunk of daikon, very thinly sliced
Coarse salt
12 ounces very thinly sliced beef pastrami
Chopped fresh chives
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Have 1 or 2 baking sheets ready. Cut bread into 1/2-inch thick slices; you should have about 20 slices. Brush both sides of the slices lightly with oil. Place on baking sheet(s) in a single uncrowded layer (work in batches if necessary). Bake bread, flipping slices over once, until nicely toasted but not dry, about 10 minutes. (Bread can be toasted up to 1 hour in advance; cool on a wire rack.)
2. Meanwhile, use a hand mixer or wooden spoon to blend butter, mustard and horseradish in a small bowl until well mixed. Keep at room temperature up to a day or refrigerate up to a week but use at room temperature.
3. Spread toasted bread thickly with the butter mixture. Top each toast with a thin layer of sliced radishes. (You may have radishes left over.) Sprinkle lightly with salt. Pile pastrami attractively on each toast. Sprinkle with chives. Serve.
Nutrition information per piece: 177 calories, 7 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 21 mg cholesterol, 19 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 9 g protein, 402 mg sodium, 4 g fiber
Creamy Lime-Anchovy Vinaigrette
Prep: 10 minutes. Makes: about 1 1/2 cups. Use this hearty dressing on sturdy greens such as romaine or wedges of Little Gem lettuce.
8 small limes, halved
1/2 cup vegetable oil, such as sunflower or safflower
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 can (2 ounces) oil-packed anchovies, drained
3 small cloves garlic
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese
1. Squeeze limes to yield 1/2 cup juice. Put juice, oils, anchovies, garlic and pepper into a blender. Blend smooth. Add cheese, pulse to mixture well.
2. Transfer to a wide-mouth jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate covered up to several days. Use at room temperature.
Nutrition information per tablespoon: 74 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 3 mg cholesterol, 1 g carbohydrates, 8 g sugar, 1 g protein, 117 mg sodium, 0 g fiber
Chocolate Chocolate Pecan Brownies
Prep: 20 minutes. Bake: 30 minutes. Makes: 3 dozen small, rich brownies. Cacao nibs are dried and fermented bits of cacao beans. They add a great chocolatey crunch to the brownies. Look for them at specialty grocers and cooking stores.
8 ounces unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped
1 stick (1/2 cup) plus 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
2 cups sugar
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup flour
8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, broken with the tip of a knife into large chips
4 ounces white chocolate, broken with the tip of a knife into large chips
1 1/4 cups chopped pecans
1/4 cup cacao nibs, optional
Confectioners’ sugar
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line the inside of a 13-by-9-inch metal baking pan with heavy-duty foil. Lightly grease the foil.
2. Put the chopped unsweetened chocolate and the butter into a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Melt over very low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until smooth. Remove from heat.
3. Stir in sugar until incorporated. Then stir in eggs, vanilla and salt. Stir in flour just until incorporated. Gently fold in bittersweet and white chocolate chips, pecans and cacao nibs.
4. Spread batter in prepared pan. Bake until center is just set, but not at all dry, 27 to 30 minutes. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack. (Refrigerate for easier cutting if you wish.)
5. To cut, lift brownies out of pan. Invert onto a cutting board and gently peel off foil. Cut with a large knife into small squares. Serve sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Nutrition information per brownie: 219 calories, 14 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 31 mg cholesterol, 22 g carbohydrates, 15 g sugar, 3 g protein, 29 mg sodium, 3 g fiber
