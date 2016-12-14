Plant-based diet helps lower chance of cancer

According to the Washington State Cancer Registry, an average of 293 people from 2011-13 died of cancer annually in Benton County, while 89 died in Franklin County. The predominate cancer diagnosis was breast cancer, followed by prostate and lung cancers. Colorectal cancers and melanomas were also common.
Although you can’t eliminate cancer risk, there are lifestyle choices that can improve your chances of living cancer-free or surviving cancer. While tobacco use is the leading cause of cancer, the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) estimates that a third of the cancer cases in the U.S. could be prevented by maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active and eating a nutritious diet.
Not only do fruits and vegetables provide fiber, but they also contain anti-oxidants and other chemicals that promote normal cell growth and reduce inflammation,
In addition to not smoking or chewing tobacco, it is important to try to avoid extra weight, which is a risk factor for 11 cancers, including advanced prostate cancer and post-menopausal breast cancer. Diet is also a factor, because there is convincing evidence that eating processed meats like bacon and sausages causes colorectal cancer and probably causes stomach cancer, according to AICR. On the other hand, eating dried beans, split peas and lentils protects against colorectal cancer.
In addition to beans, the AICR states that fruits and vegetables can also protect against colorectal cancer. Not only do fruits and vegetables provide fiber, but they also contain anti-oxidants and other chemicals that promote normal cell growth and reduce inflammation, which probably confers defenses against cancer. By eating a variety of plants, our bodies take advantage of the different chemicals each contains, which can be more protective together than they are individually.
For example, tomatoes and broccoli reduced prostate cancer tumor growth in animals, according to a 2007 article in the Journal of Cancer Research. Try the smoothie recipe below for a variety of plant nutrients.
In addition to not smoking or chewing tobacco, it is important to try to avoid extra weight, which is a risk factor for 11 cancers, including advanced prostate cancer and post-menopausal breast cancer.
The fiber in whole grains also protects against colorectal cancer. Besides adding bulk, fiber dilutes harmful substances and speeds their transit time through the digestive system, while promoting healthful bacteria growth. You may also find that the fiber in whole grains is satiating, which can help promote weight loss.
Apart from diet, other healthy behaviors also can protect against cancer. Thirty to 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise daily reduces the risk of colorectal cancer and probably reduces the risks of endometrial and post-menopausal breast cancers. Breastfeeding reduces the risk of breast cancer, especially when lactating over a year. To avoid melanomas, use sunscreens when outside. Vaccination against human papillomavirus reduces the risk of cervical, anal and oral cancers.
Not only will maintaining a healthy lifestyle help prevent cancer and aid recovery, but these recommendations will also reduce the risks of heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.
Green Smoothie
Preparation time: 10 minutes. Servings: 2.
3 ounces leafy greens like kale, spinach, collards and romaine lettuce
1 medium apple
1 banana
1 large carrot
1/8 of a lime, peel included
2 cups water
8 ice cubes
Place all ingredients into a blender and turn on high speed long enough to liquefy. Divide between two large glasses and serve. Leftovers can be refrigerated for a day. Smoothies are conclusively protective against cancer, as the fiber in the produce is retained. This makes smoothies preferable to juices, which contain little to no fiber.
Nutrition information per serving with kale: 139 calories, ½ gram fat, no saturated fat or cholesterol, 60 mg sodium, 689 mg potassium, 34 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber, 20 grams sugars, 3 grams protein, 167 percent Vitamin A, 106 percent Vitamin C, 10 percent calcium, 7 percent iron. Nutrition with romaine: 125 calories, no fat or cholesterol, 47 mg sodium, 585 mg potassium, 32 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber, 19 grams sugars, 2 grams protein, 156 percent Vitamin A, 26 percent Vitamin C, 5 percent calcium, 6 percent iron.
Comments