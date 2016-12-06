Eat All About It: 2 hospitality guys start Richland dinner cruises

0:59 Chiawana students attend Computer Day event at PNNL Pause

1:00 Tri-Cities eye new animal control center in Pasco

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

0:30 Zoo Boise capybaras get in the Christmas spirit with gifts of their own

0:21 Puppy transfixed by invasive green iguana

5:54 'Crazy clown craze' tips from Pasco police, Vivid Learning Systems