App review: Swipe left or right to rule the kingdom in funny, simple strategy game

Parents need to know that Reigns is a simple, text-based simulation game where you, as the king, have to make binary decisions about your kingdom. But while this can result in gruesome things happening, such as you being killed, all of the visuals - including any bloodshed - are shown in a blocky, cartoonish way and in still images. Occasionally, choices involve the occult, war, execution, witches, and magic, which might be scary for younger kids. The King can also enjoy a drink now and then, or maybe a game of cards, and also might attract a comely maiden or two. Though available to play on PC, the swiping mechanic is ideal for mobile devices. Read the app's privacy policy to find out about the information collected and shared.