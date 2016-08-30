K9 helps U.S. Army sergeant recover from PTSD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - After 18 years of service, U.S. Army Sgt. Colleen Starkey rarely left her home. With post traumatic stress disorder, she said the flashing lights, the television and the fire alarm at the elementary school across the street would act as triggers, leaving her haunted with memories and sounds of war.
But after three weeks of training with K9s for Warriors in Jacksonville, Fla., Starkey now has a four-legged battle buddy to get her out of the house - a black Lab named Roger.
"Life was really lonely," Starkey said. "I was by myself and was like, 'I don't need to go anywhere, I can lay around here.' Now, he always has me on the go."
K9s for Warriors is a nonprofit organization that specializes in training dogs to serve veterans who suffer from trauma resulting from post-9/11 military service. Though Starkey has tried other treatments such as therapy classes with the Department of Veterans Affairs, it wasn't enough to completely help her.
Starkey has served in Iraq, Afghanistan, South Korea, Germany and Guam as a supply sergeant, fueling up vehicles and completing the paperwork for supplies.
But after a car accident on the way to training left her with injuries to her ribs, back, left hip, tailbone and pelvis and punctured her spleen, she could no longer serve and was treated at the McDonald Army Health Center at Fort Eustis for 63 days.
With injuries that left her unable to travel back to West Virginia where her family resides, Starkey bought a house in Newport News where she spent most of her days alone - until she went on a retreat with the Wounded Warrior Project.
"Someone there had a service dog and I thought, 'That's really neat. I want to get one,' " Starkey said. "So I applied and it took a while."
Currently, the wait list for K9s for Warriors is about 18 months with two sessions for women and five for men each year with around eight warriors per class, and applicants are required to fill out a 25-page request detailing their service and trauma. With a new kennel on the way, the organization is looking to double that number and lower the wait time.
According to Samantha Epstein, education manager for K9s for Warriors, 95 percent of the dogs are rescues, are younger than 2 years old and receive three levels of training - basic, intermediate and advanced - before the warriors come for their own training and dog-handler certification.
After they arrive and share their stories, the warriors get assigned their new furry friends. Each day they spend three hours working with the dogs on basic commands such as "sit" and "down" before working on the most advanced such as "cover," where the dog watches the warrior's back, and "brace," where it will stiffen up to be used as support.
The warriors also will hop into a van and practice using the dogs in crowded places.
"They go out into public places, and they're basically learning how to use the commands that we teach the dogs," Epstein said. "They go out into malls and really busy areas where they are really tested and are put outside of their comfort zone."
The warriors make great strides within those three weeks, and Epstein said 92 percent of participants are able to lower or remove their dependency on medication.
"Most of (the warriors), when they come here, the biggest issue we see is they don't like to leave their house," Epstein said. "They're very withdrawn and don't want to look at you. But at the end they're confident, they're joking and laughing."
Roger only officially has been with Starkey since July 29, but she's already overcome many of her challenges. With a 1-year-old pup who needs to be walked and loves traveling, Starkey constantly finds herself on the go.
"Roger, he loves riding in the car," she said. "We always go down to the library, he always lays on the floor. He likes to go to Wal-Mart. Everybody says, 'What a nice dog you have.' We go to Lowe's, Home Depot, everywhere."
With a new companion who relies on her for his basic needs and gives her a reason to leave home, Starkey can only see herself getting better.
"When I first get up in the morning, he's there wagging his tail," she said. "When he has to go outside and I forget, he'll whine. He gets me out."
Comments